Stranger’s Kind Gesture Leads to New Friendship for Two Ladies

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – An unexpected kind gesture from a stranger inside a local post office leads to a special bond and friendship.

It was one of those days, Rebekka Hammond recalls, where everything seems like it’s not going your way.

“I had to mail out a package for a friend and when I got to the post office, I got to the register and I realized that I didn’t have my wallet,”she said.

A search of her car was unsuccessful.

Hammond said, “The lady that was in front of me leaving just turned around and said ‘No, I got it.” She just pulled her wallet out…like no big deal.”

The complete stranger paying for Rebekka’s package to be mailed.

“It was a very heartwarming feeling. I was having such…not a great day. It was one thing after another. I was forgetting something. I was losing something and it just slowed down my day for a minute and it made me realize that there are people out there that are still good. It made me realize that those are the qualities and characteristics that I’m raising my own kids to be,” she smiled and said.

As she left, she thought about ways she could pay it forward.

She said, “I remembered her name and I remembered her saying, “Glam,” so I just googled it and it came right up.

The stranger, Nichole Bonollo, is the owner of Glam II Salon & Boutique in Warwick.

It wasn’t long before Rebekka made a visit and another.

“I ended up booking another appointment to get my eyebrows done with her and I met her mom today and I can tell where she gets it from. Her mom is super sweet, super kind, super thankful.”

The experience giving Rebekka a reminder of the important things in life saying, “I would just say keep being who you are no matter what the world has going on crazy, mean, hateful all of that. Keep being kind. Keep making people feel better because that’s what we need right now. It’s so important and it’s something to look up to and admire.”

Rebekka did end up finding her wallet tucked away because she had gone hiking the day before and placed it there to keep it safe.

