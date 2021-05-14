Starting small building positivity in local communities

(WPRI) – North Kingtown police are working to build positive relationships with those living in the community they serve, one juice box at a time.

The national movement called, Operation Juice Box, provides police officers across the country with juice boxes and other small items to pass out to the kids in the areas they patrol.

Law enforcement and youngsters all smiles as they get to know one another – recently at Yorktown Park.

Meanwhile, kids in Barrington delivering a big “Thank You” after the annual Nayatt 5K.

The theme of this years virtual race was Hustle-for-Heroes. Parents and the kids dedicating this year’s run to all the heroes of Covid, like teachers and first responders.

Teachers at Nayatt were honored with a poster made of all the reasons why their students think they

are great.

Every student in the school making something to thank the first responders including cards, posters, plants and more.