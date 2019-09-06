St. Pete woman accused of letting 2 dogs kill duckling as mother duck attempts to stop attack

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg woman is accused of allowing her two dogs to kill a duckling while the ducklings’ mother attempted to stop it.

According to witnesses, Bonnie Nave, 59, kicked the mother duck several times to allow her dogs to attack the duckling.

According to an arrest affidavit, Nave did not deny the attack but told deputies the ducks attacked her dog. The affidavit stated that Nave thought the ducks were an invasive species.

Nave was booked into jail and later released on $5,000 bond.

