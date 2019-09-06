1  of  2
Breaking News
Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia arrested WEATHER ALERT: ‘High Surf Advisory’ Issued today through tomorrow at all ocean exposed beaches due to large swells, dangerous rip currents

St. Pete woman accused of letting 2 dogs kill duckling as mother duck attempts to stop attack

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg woman is accused of allowing her two dogs to kill a duckling while the ducklings’ mother attempted to stop it.

According to witnesses, Bonnie Nave, 59, kicked the mother duck several times to allow her dogs to attack the duckling.

According to an arrest affidavit, Nave did not deny the attack but told deputies the ducks attacked her dog. The affidavit stated that Nave thought the ducks were an invasive species.

Nave was booked into jail and later released on $5,000 bond.

LATEST NEWS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams