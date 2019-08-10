Speed cameras to return to Providence school zones

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — All of the city of Providence’s 15 speed camera units, designed to encourage drivers to slow down in school zones, will be deployed starting Sept. 3, Providence police said Friday.

Cameras will be posted within a quarter-mile of a school and active between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on school days. Drivers caught traveling more than 11 miles per hour over the posted speed limit will receive a $50 ticket.

The new locations are as follows:

897 Broad St. (Highlander Charter School)

93 Cranston St. (Providence Career and Technical Academy)

Dexter Street at Waldo Street (Alfred Lima Elementary School)

387 Branch Ave. (A-Venture Academy)

187 Douglas Ave. (Times 2 Academy)

Across from 593 Academy Ave. (LaSalle Academy)

For the first 30 days that cameras are in those new locations, warnings will be sent to violators rather than tickets.

Cameras returning are:

50 Laurel Hill Ave. (Achievement First Mayoral Academy)

773 Chalkstone Ave. (Nathaniel Green Middle School)

Across from 114 Olney St. (Hope High School)

515 Mount Pleasant Ave. (Mount Pleasant High School)

179 Thurbers Ave. (Roger Williams Middle School)

417 Charles St. (Esek Hopkins Middle School)

301 Butler Ave. (Lincoln School)

812 Douglas Ave. (Veazie Street School)

156 Reservoir Ave. (Reservoir Avenue Elementary School)

A police officer and an employee of Conduent—the vendor that maintains the cameras—will review each photo violation before the ticket is mailed to offenders for payment.