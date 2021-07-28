Why the pandemic led to an increase in cyberattacks and who’s being targeted

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the pandemic upended many aspects of our lives, it also led to an increase in cybercrime, according to local cybersecurity experts.

The internet is a tool many of us can’t live without, but if it’s left unprotected, it can bring our world to a screeching halt.

In just the past few months, the U.S. has experienced some of the biggest cyberattacks in history, from production being disrupted at the nation’s largest beef processing plant to a major gas pipeline getting shut down.

“A cyberattack is an intentional act conducted by one or more cybercriminals to steal data, extort money, disable networks, or interrupt normal business processes,” explained Nicholas Tella, an adjunct professor and the director of information security at Johnson and Wales University.

Many of these cases involve ransomware, in which criminals hack into a computer system, take control of data and hold it hostage.

“It puts a password on it and encrypts it, and the only way you can ‘unlock’ your file is knowing that password or that special key,” Compass IT Compliance VP of cybersecurity Jesse Roberts said, adding that anyone could be at risk.

“Small, medium businesses, large businesses. Anywhere where [cybercriminals] can find their way in, they’re getting in,” Roberts continued.

According to Tella, the pandemic gave rise to an uptick in cyberattacks.

“Since COVID the past year and a half, we’ve essentially moved from an in-housework environment to a remote work environment that’s just increased the risks for vulnerabilities to be exposed,” Tella explained. “If your network at work has all the security precautions in place, by then making it accessible from the outside, you’re opening up several doors to your network.”

In 2019, at least seven cities and towns in Rhode Island fell victim to ransomware attacks, and data from an FBI cybercrime report showed there were six similar crimes the following year.

Worldwide, ransomware attacks have gone up 93% over the past year, according to Check Point research.

“The biggest targets now are supply chain, transportation,” Tella said. “You take down transportation, you’re going to affect a lot of things. Some of it can be tremendous economic impact to our society.”

Tella said greed is often at the center of these crimes.

“They want to make money. It’s easy money. It’s untraceable,” Tella explained.

However, the motivation could also be political, according to Roberts. He said many of these cyberattacks originate from Eastern European nations, and just last week, the Biden administration said it would not hold back when responding to attacks from Russia and China.

While the FBI doesn’t support paying ransom to cybercriminals since it encourages more attacks to happen, Tella said it’s cheaper in most cases to fork over the money to recover the encrypted data, citing an attack on Atlanta several years back.

“The ransom was $50,000. They refused to pay it, and it ended up costing them over $20 million to restore the data,” Tella recalled.

Roberts said roughly 90% of cyberattacks come from “phishing emails.”

