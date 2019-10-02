Turning heartbreak into hope: Family devastated by Alzheimer’s not giving up

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s described as the long goodbye: Alzheimer’s.

The memory-robbing disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and there is no cure. It affects not only the elderly but baby boomers too.

Diane Fitzgerald and her family know the devastating effects all too well. Her mom, two sisters, and brother were all diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. All have since passed except her 54-year-old sister Janice, who’s being cared for in a nursing facility.

Diane says Janice has forgotten her family.

“I showed my sister a picture the other day of her and a couple of us,” she recalled. “I said, ‘who’s that?’ and she names a completely different sister. It’s heartbreaking.”

It’s also stressful for loved ones. The Alzheimer’s Association says 16 million Americans provide unpaid care, making it a caregiver’s disease.

“You go from your parents taking care of you and now you’re taking care of them like they’re your children,” Diane said. “You’re taking them to the bathroom, you’re helping to bath them, cutting their nails. They would be mortified if they knew what you were doing for them, but you do it because you love them.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 5.8 million Americans of all ages are living with the disease including about 23,000 in Rhode Island. One out of every 10 people aged 65 and older are affected, with nearly two-thirds being women.

Diane says family members living with Alzheimer’s still know us and still want us to be with them. They’re still here.

Diane’s nephew, Steve Blais, lost his mom to Alzheimer’s.

“I regret all the time not getting to listen to all her stories from her childhood and committing all to memory so I could tell my kids down the road about how great their grandmother was,” he said.

Steve often dreams and wonders about what could have been.

“I wish I’d been able to have a first dance with her or have her hold her first grandchild,” he added. “Knowing that’s an impossibility makes me cry even now.”

Butler Hospital’s Dr. Stephen Salloway—recognized as a leading expert on aging, Alzheimer’s and other memory disorders—says families are mourning the death of a loved one long before they die.

“There’s a lot of grieving in Alzheimer’s because the person loses their ability but they’re still around,” Salloway explained. “The family has to adjust to almost a different type of relationship they’ve had and it affects everyone in the family.”

That’s why thousands are walking to end Alzheimer’s because no family on this journey wants it to happen to anyone else.

“Twenty years ago, having my kids, I didn’t want to talk about it. I never once thought I had to worry about my kids,” Diane said. “This could happen to me…this could happen to my kids.”

A number of clinical and observational studies are being conducted in Rhode Island to find prevention and a cure.

The 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Roger Williams Park Temple to Music. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the opening ceremony will be held at 9:45 a.m. before the walk kicks off at 10 a.m.

