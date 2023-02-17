WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It was one of the darkest nights in Rhode Island’s history.

On Feb. 20, 2003, a fire at the Station nightclub in West Warwick claimed the lives of 100 people and injured more than 200 others. The tragedy left lasting scars on families across Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts and beyond.

Now, 20 years later, we’re honoring those who were lost and those who survived.

A memorial Mass for all who were affected by the fire will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Saint Kevin Roman Catholic Parish in Warwick.

For those unable to attend, 12 News will live stream the full Mass here.

Our special coverage continues Monday on 12 News starting at 4. We’ll be speaking with people who were there that night, sharing the resiliency of those left behind, and looking at what’s been done since to make things safe.

A formal ceremony honoring the victims, survivors and their families will be held in May at the Station fire memorial site in Warwick.