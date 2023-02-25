WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Several Rhode Islander’s gathered at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Woonsocket on Saturday to show support for Ukraine as the country enters its second year at war.

Leaders and followers from various religious organizations attended the ceremony and said they wanted to convey a message of solidarity with the war-torn country.

“Rhode Island has united in so many ways to support Ukraine…I think for a small state we have done our part,” said one of the ceremony’s attendees, David Raymond.

Meanwhile, a rally showing support for Ukraine took place in downtown Attleboro on Saturday.

The event was organized by Barbara Clark, a member of the city’s Council on Human Rights.

“I want to mark the anniversary to show support to the people of Ukraine,” said Clark. “I want to show the people of Ukraine that we are concerned.”