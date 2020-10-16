South Kingstown police issue silver alert for missing 77-year-old

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Police issued a Silver Alert early Friday morning for a missing man, who is believed to be endangered.

South Kingstown Police say Richard Winter, 77, was last seen in the area of Kingstown Road in Wakefield around 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Silver Alert, Mr. Winter was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black jeans and desert boots.

Police believe he is endangered due to physical and/or mental health issues.

Anyone with information about Mr. Winter’s whereabouts is asked to call South Kingstown Police at (401) 783-3321.