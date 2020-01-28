Sources: Fotis Dulos being transported to hospital after being found unresponsive at Farmington home

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Sources say Fotis Dulos was found unresponsive at his Farmington home Tuesday afternoon and has been transported to UConn Health Center in Farmington with a pulse. According to those same reports, Dulos had attempted suicide.
Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis told News 8 the following:
“I am told Mr Dulos is en route to the hospital with a pulse. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”Attorney Norm Pattis
Dulos had been expected to appear in court in Stamford Tuesday for an emergency bond hearing at which his $6-million bond reportedly may have been in jeopardy because the insurance company tied to paying the bond was uncertain to be covering the bond.