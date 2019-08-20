Small but Strong: Paige runs the bases at McCoy Stadium

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Small but Strong alum Paige Alston shines every day, but she got a chance to take the spotlight on a pretty big stage Sunday night.

The 5-year-old ran the bases at Sunday’s PawSox game, high-fiving players before jumping into her dad’s arms.

Paige was born with an omphalocele, an abdominal wall defect which caused her stomach, intestines and a portion of her liver to develop in a sac outside of her body.

She’s successfully undergone more than 20 surgeries since, so she clearly had a reason to celebrate with the players!

To learn more about Paige and Small but Strong, click here.