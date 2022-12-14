WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a Christmas classic we’ve all come to know and love.

Even though Charles Dickens wrote it nearly 180 years ago, “A Christmas Carol” has stood the test of time.

And its message rings true each and every year.

This year, Rhode Islanders have the chance to see a special musical adaptation, and the tickets purchased will help make a child’s wish come true.

The performances are being held at the Dr. Daniel S. Harrop Theater at Bishop Hendricken High School, and all of the proceeds will benefit Children’s Wishes, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing smiles to the faces of kids facing medical challenges.

It’s a wish come true for cast members like John McElroy, many of whom haven’t set foot on a stage since before the pandemic.

“To go into a project where we not only get to be back on stage again, but we get to give back to the community … it’s so incredibly special,” McElroy beamed. “It’s so fulfilling, and to do it at Christmas time? There’s literally nothing better than that.”

Children’s Wishes Executive Director Mary O’Rourke said she’s thrilled to have so many talented actors dedicated to the cause.

The final show, scheduled for Dec. 18, will be for families benefitting from the proceeds.

“We’re going to have our holiday toy party here beforehand,” she said. “Willow Tree Farm will also donate turkeys to our families.”

When asked about the anticipation for that night in particular, McElroy admitted, “I’m so excited, but also terrified that I’m going to start crying.”

There are still tickets available for the Dec. 17 and 18 performances, which can be purchased online.