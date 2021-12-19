‘Art for Emerson’ donation drive has biggest turnout yet

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Children at Hasbro Children’s Hospital received a special delivery on Saturday.

Emerson, along with her friend, South Kingstown Officer Jennifer Fonseca dropped off art supplies for the kids who are staying at the hospital.

The two met for the first time a few years ago when Emerson was battling acute myeloid leukemia for the third time, and Officer Fonseca was with the Providence Police Department. Officer Fonseca, moved by Emerson’s story helped raise $4,000 dollars for her family and started the “Art for Emerson” donation drive.

Now, Emerson is cancer-free and made her grand entrance at the main circle of the hospital, delivering arts and crafts to the kids who need it most.

This year, not only did Officer Fonseca team up with the South Kingstown and Providence POlice departments, but she also partnered with the Mansfield Fire Dept and Ocean State Transit to make it the largest turnout yet.

“What people don’t actually know is they don’t get art supplies all year round, they actually live off the donations they receive for arts and crafts supplies. It’s actually a big deal for these kids,” said Fonseca.