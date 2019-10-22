Breaking News
Here are the 2019 RICAS results by school
Skeletal remains discovered near Wareham shopping plaza

News

WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Wareham and Massachusetts State Police are investigating after skeletal human remains were found early Monday afternoon.

A person looking for a lost item discovered the remains in an area of thick growth near the Cranberry Plaza off Route 6, according to police.

The body has not yet been identified. Police said it was concealed by heavy vegetation and it’s unclear at this time how long it had been there.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.

