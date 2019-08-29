Silver Alert issued for Cranston woman

UPDATE: Reaney was located at about 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Cranston police have issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday.

Police said Sylvia Reaney was last seen at about 11 a.m. on Gallatin Street in Providence.

She was driving a gray 2001 Honda Civic with Rhode Island license plate AN-470, and wearing a white shirt with a floral design and blue jeans.

Reaney is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her should call the Cranston Police Department at 401-942-2211.