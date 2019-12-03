FBI, state police investigating suspicious death and searching for missing 1-year-old Ansonia child

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The FBI, State police, and Ansonia police are investigating a suspicious death and searching for a missing 1-year-old.

The Ansonia Police Department sent out a Silver Alert for an endangered missing child from Ansonia Tuesday morning.

Detectives took pictures inside the house and searched a car outside. News 8 also saw them take bags of evidence out of the home. They’re going door-to-door asking neighbors if they saw they saw anything.

Police say the mother of the 1-year-old girl was found dead around 8:00 p.m. Monday night in her home on Myrtle Street.

Family members become concerned when they hadn’t heard from the mother in a couple days. The last time they were seen by family members was on Thanksgiving.

Police did a welfare check and found a deceased woman inside the house, but 1-year-old Vanessa was not in the home and have not been able to locate her.

Police say Vanessa Morales is a 1-year-old with brown eyes, brown hair, stands 2′ 2″ and weighs 17 lbs.

Police tell News 8 they are interviewing the father and he is cooperating with detectives.

Ansonia Police LT. Patrick Lynch told News 8, “We are tracking down several leads that we have working with the FBI to get some locations where the child may be that we can see if we can bring her home safe.”

Police are not releasing any information on the victim at this point. Police say they have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip through the Tip 411 app or through the Tip 411 website. Also, call Ansonia police at (203) 735-1885 or 911.