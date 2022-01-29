Severe Weather Alert: Storm Winds Down This Evening

Blizzard Warnings have been canceled for Rhode Island and Bristol County, MA. Gusty winds and lingering snow showers will continue. Blowing and drifting snow will also continue through the night, reducing visibility on the roads, at times.

It’s official! The National Weather Service has confirmed that official blizzard conditions were met in Providence, Newport, Block Island and Westerly. No stations in Bristol County, MA had official blizzard conditions, but it was certainly blizzard-like! The weather station at North Central Airport stopped giving wind measurements this morning.

The snow totals were impressive, as expected. Between 15 and 25″ of snow fell across Rhode Island and Bristol County, MA.

Tonight, and lingering snow will taper off and temperatures will drop. Wind chills will be below zero at times.

Temps at dawn will be in the single digits with wind chills below zero…a frigid start to the day!

Not much warming for the afternoon. Highs will be in the 20s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo