Several peaceful protest planned for Saturday in RI, southeastern Mass

Peaceful protest draws thousands to downtown Newport, RI on Sunday June 6, 2020. (Photo: Morey Hershgordon/WPRI12)

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A peaceful protest is expected to take place in Newport on Saturday afternoon.

Protesters will be gathering at Miantonomi Park around noon, then march to Equity Park.

Those planning to attend are asked to please wear a mask and be respectful of others.

Traffic may be detoured from these areas until 3 p.m.

Other peaceful protests include a march to Town Hall in Acushnet beginning at 11 a.m., and a gathering at Swansea Village Park at 2 p.m.

Demonstrators are demanding justice and police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death, under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

