Breaking News
DA’s office: No charges against Somerset officer in fatal crash
Live Now
12 on 12: A Digital Original-The Cold Case Cards: All In

Several arrested in Warwick prostitution sting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police arrested several people in a prostitution sting Thursday night.

Patrol officers, detectives, undercover officers, K-9 and community police all worked together to make the numerous arrests, the department said.

The seven people arrested and their charges are:

  • Tasha Hilliard, 35, from Cranston, charged with prostitution
  • Michelle Francis, 30, from North Providence, charged with prostitution
  • Nakkia Smith, 24, from Providence, charged with prostitution and possession of oxycodone
  • Korena Johnson, 24, from Newport, charged with prostitution
  • Alicia Barnella, 28, from Providence, charged with prostitution
  • Markel Coker, 45, from East Killingly, Conn., charged with procurement of sexual conduct for a fee
  • Stephen Mecca, 53, from Jamestown, charged with procurement of sexual conduct for a fee

Police said the specific hotel where the sting took place is not being named to encourage continued cooperation with investigators.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams