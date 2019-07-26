Several arrested in Warwick prostitution sting

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police arrested several people in a prostitution sting Thursday night.

Patrol officers, detectives, undercover officers, K-9 and community police all worked together to make the numerous arrests, the department said.

The seven people arrested and their charges are:

Tasha Hilliard, 35, from Cranston, charged with prostitution

Michelle Francis, 30, from North Providence, charged with prostitution

Nakkia Smith, 24, from Providence, charged with prostitution and possession of oxycodone

Korena Johnson, 24, from Newport, charged with prostitution

Alicia Barnella, 28, from Providence, charged with prostitution

Markel Coker, 45, from East Killingly, Conn., charged with procurement of sexual conduct for a fee

Stephen Mecca, 53, from Jamestown, charged with procurement of sexual conduct for a fee

Police said the specific hotel where the sting took place is not being named to encourage continued cooperation with investigators.