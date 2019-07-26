Several arrested in Warwick prostitution sting

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police arrested several people in a prostitution sting Thursday night.
Patrol officers, detectives, undercover officers, K-9 and community police all worked together to make the numerous arrests, the department said.
The seven people arrested and their charges are:
- Tasha Hilliard, 35, from Cranston, charged with prostitution
- Michelle Francis, 30, from North Providence, charged with prostitution
- Nakkia Smith, 24, from Providence, charged with prostitution and possession of oxycodone
- Korena Johnson, 24, from Newport, charged with prostitution
- Alicia Barnella, 28, from Providence, charged with prostitution
- Markel Coker, 45, from East Killingly, Conn., charged with procurement of sexual conduct for a fee
- Stephen Mecca, 53, from Jamestown, charged with procurement of sexual conduct for a fee
Police said the specific hotel where the sting took place is not being named to encourage continued cooperation with investigators.