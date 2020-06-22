Seniors share ‘words of wisdom’ with class of 2020 graduates

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – From the elderly to class graduates, seniors in our community dealt a really difficult hand during the pandemic.

Now, those living in one assisted living facility are sharing their “words of wisdom” with graduates.

Lisa Toth, Director of Admissions at The Seasons Assisted Living Facility in East Greenwich says residents are keeping the Class of 2020 in their thoughts.

“We’ve heard a lot of stories from our residents of what they remember from their graduations or their kids’ graduations. I think they had some really nice words of wisdom,” said Toth.

She says with so many former educators at the facility there is a lot of support.

“They really feel for the graduates this year. They understand how much they are missing. So many of them have grandkids that are graduating and they are like we couldn’t go to the graduation and it’s like there wasn’t one,” Toth stated.

This year’s experience was very different for all.

Toth said, “We’ve had a few graduates standing outside on the lawn waving in their outfits. I have a college graduate myself this year. She graduated from Alabama on my lawn.”

One of the favorite pieces of advice was to never stop learning.

“It was, never stop learning. I think so much for our seniors is that they have been through so much in their lives and they’ve learned from every experience. I think that’s one of the best things we can pass on to younger generations is that you can learn from every experience. You can find something positive from every experience,” Toth said.

Staff and residents feeling optimistic about now being able to see family and friends.

“We are lucky enough that we have a balcony on our building so people are able to visit. We call it the royal visit from the 2nd floor balcony to give a wave. So, they have been to see their family from the balcony,” smiled Toth.

