Sen. Reed has $1.8M for 2020 re-election race

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed is sitting on $1.8 million in campaign cash as he prepares to seek re-election next year, according to a newly filed campaign-finance report.

Reed’s campaign took in about $360,000 during the three months ended March 31, according to a report filed with the Federal Election Commission. He spent nearly $100,000 over the same period.

Reed was first elected to the U.S. House in 1990 and elevated to the Senate in 1996. He has already said he will run for a fifth sixth-year term in 2020. He frequently tops opinion polls as Rhode Island’s most popular elected leader.

No Republican has announced plans to challenge Reed next year, and newly elected GOP Chairperson Sue Cienki has said she plans to prioritize General Assembly candidates over federal races.

Reed continues to raise money: he was scheduled to travel to Los Angeles this week for a fundraiser to benefit Democratic senators up for re-election in 2020, his office said, confirming a Variety report.

In the U.S. House, Democratic Congressman David Cicilline reported $821,000 on hand as of March 31, while his counterpart and fellow Democrat Jim Langevin reported nearly $1.1 million. Neither has a declared opponent for 2020 so far.

The fourth member of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation, Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, just won a new six-year term in November and will not be on the ballot again until 2024. Whitehouse had $687,000 on hand March 31 after spending $5.5 million over the previous two years.

In Southeastern Massachusetts, Democratic Congressman Joe Kennedy III reported almost $4.2 million in his campaign account, while his counterpart and fellow Democrat Bill Keating reported $1.4 million.

Local members of Congress also have leadership PACs, short for political action committees, which give them another vehicle to raise money and donate to other candidates.

As of March 31, filings showed Reed’s Narragansett Bay PAC had $37,000; Whitehouse’s Oceans PAC had less than $13,000; Cicilline’s DNC PAC had about $4,000; Langevin’s Ocean State PAC had $40,000; and Kennedy’s 4 MA PAC had $116,000.

