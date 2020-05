SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police responded to Pine Street and Woodland Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired.

Seekonk police said no one was hurt during the incident, which they described as “not a random event.” They added that there is no active threat to the public.

One person has been taken into custody. There’s no word on if they have been charged.

The incident remains under investigation.