SEE IT: Teen girl thrown into van, kidnapped off street in front of mom

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) — A teenage girl kidnapped off a street in the Bronx right in front of her mother has been reunited with her family.

The kidnapping happened late Monday in the 700 block of Eagle Avenue near E. 156th Street, according to the New York Police Department.

The NYPD released surveillance video showing a man grabbing 16-year-old Karol Sanchez as she walked with her mom, then forcing her into a beige four-door sedan with two other men inside.

WE HAVE A VICTORY TODAY !! Karol has been found !!! Thank you to all who have worked very hard to track down the people involved in this case !!! pic.twitter.com/TYD7IlU49N — NYPD 40th Precinct (@NYPD40Pct) December 17, 2019

Sanchez’s mother is seen trying to fight back but is ultimately pushed away.

According to police, Sanchez did not know her kidnappers.

The four suspects are described as four men in their 20s all wearing dark clothing.

Seeking Immediate Information in regards to a kidnapping last night in the vicinity of Eagle Ave and E 156th St. 16 year old Karol Sanchez was walking with her mother when 4 men in a beige sedan forced her into their vehicle and fled the scene. Any info PLEASE 📞 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/rgc8VWBgGv — NYPD 40th Precinct (@NYPD40Pct) December 17, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

