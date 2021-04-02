Seamstress donates 100% proceeds from creations to feed the needy

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – A local seamstress is using her talents to help put food on the table for Rhode Islanders in need.

Roberta Shapiro is the owner of Fuzzy Goods in Pawtucket. She designs and makes all of her goods by hand, including crocheted products, silk and linen accessories, crystal jewelry and much more.

For the last two years she has donated 100 percent of the proceeds to the Rhode Island Food Bank – keeping just enough to cover the cost of materials.

Her handmade creations have raised thousands of dollars for the food bank.

Roberta says the pandemic changed the way she’s running her business telling 12 News, “I started fuzzy goods online because there will not be any indoor craft or holiday shows this season, which is where I sold my crafts for the benefit of the RI Community Food Bank. I have raised $10,000 for the food bank in the last two years and I don’t want to fail them this year, when they need donations more than ever.”

You can check out some of Roberta’s creations online.

