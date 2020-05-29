Scouts’ Cards Meaningful to Residents in Assisted Living

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – A group of young cub scouts are working together to help spread some kindness to elderly residents living isolated from the rest of the world.

The work continues for Cub Scout Troop Pack 43.

“The latest is the boy scouts having sent these personalized cards. It really means so much to all of us here,” said Jennifer Beauchamp, VP of Marketing at The Village at Waterman Lake.

The idea was to create dozens of handwritten cards for residents at the Smithfield assisted living facility.

“I wanted to make the cards because I knew that mommy was upset about seeing her residents sad,” said Cub Scout Jeremy Brown.

The boy’s mother, a certified nursing assistant, brought the idea to the group.

“Their families can’t come and visit them. It would be nice if the kids can make some cards for them. She expressed that her son had already started this and was making some cards and he had really take it to heart,” Den Leader Dave Carter stated.

The pack all earning a special badge for their efforts.

“A badge called the messenger of peace and it’s basically doing what you can to make the world a better place,” Carter explained.

“I praise them for recognizing what these seniors have done for our community, some fought in wars. They have paved the path for us and this is when they need us so the fact that the Boy Scouts are mature enough to realize that it’s heartwarming and thank you… I would say “thank you.”

“I felt good after I did it because I was doing a good deed. That’s the reason that I felt good after I did it,” said Brown

Staff at The Village at Waterman Lake also said that on weekends someone is also painting of flowers and “Thank you, Heroes Work,” outside of the building. They say gestures like these help them to continue the fight against Covid 19.

