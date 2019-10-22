Scientific Games joins consortium opposing $1B IGT deal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Scientific Games, one of IGT’s biggest competitors, has joined the team of gambling companies trying to convince lawmakers to put a $1 billion lottery contract through a competitive bidding process.

IGT, a gaming technology company, has helped run the Rhode Island Lottery and provide gaming technology to the state-run casinos since 2003. Lawmakers are considering whether to extend the contract another 20 years through a legislative process.

A competing consortium of businesses, led by casino operator Twin River Worldwide Holdings, have mounted a public campaign against the proposed deal, calling on lawmakers to put it through a competitive bidding process and award it to them instead.

Marc Crisafulli, Twin River executive vice president, points to Scientific Games’ involvement as evidence there’s significant interest from the industry for the state to put the contract through a competitive bidding process.

“We believe this is ultimately very good news for Rhode Island taxpayers,” he said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our conversation with members of the General Assembly about the efficacy of a public bid process, the extraordinary savings to the state that likely could be realized when competition enters the marketplace and how we can collaboratively protect and enhance the state’s third largest source of revenue.”

IGT spokesperson Bill Fischer fired back at the announcement, pointing to the timing, which comes ahead of a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the IGT contract proposal at 5 p.m.

The timing of such announcements, Fischer said, has become common for Twin River’s public campaign against the deal.

“It wouldn’t be a hearing day without an announcement from Twin River,” Fischer said. “At this point, lawmakers should take notice that Twin River is now proposing four entities to replace IGT and the services we provide.”

The consortium opposing the IGT deal includes Twin River and Scientific Games, along with Intralot and Camelot Lottery Services. The four companies, along with IGT, have competed for lottery contracts across the country and in Europe.

Unlike Intralot and Camelot, however, Scientific Games has a much larger footprint of business in the United States, operating lottery services in 44 states, according to a press release.

“As the only full-service lottery provider headquartered in the United States, Scientific Games is very excited about bringing our global leadership in lottery and gaming products to Rhode Island in a more meaningful way,” said Patrick McHugh of Scientific Games.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.