Schwartz School at Meeting Street hosts Superhero Walk and 5K

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Schwartz School at Meeting Street hosted its 30th Annual Superhero Walk and 5K Race in New Bedford on Sunday morning.

The event, which raised over $32,000, helps children with special educational and developmental needs.

Meeting Street President John Kelly said this is an opportunity for families to come out and enjoy themselves and the event is about the kids and families the organization works with.

Meeting Street works with over 5,000 children and families annually through its core programs.

