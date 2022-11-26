NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – The Salve Regina community continues to mourn the loss of 21-year-old Drew Ceppetelli who was killed in a car accident Thursday Morning.

Police said Ceppetelli was one of six people involved in a single-vehicle accident on route 1 in Portsmouth New Hampshire.

She was rushed to the hospital where Ceppetelli succumbed to her injuries a few hours after the crash according to police.

Police said several passengers were thrown from the vehicle as it rolled over multiple times.

Mady Whittaker and Lexi Coutu had been roommates with Cepetelli for the past two years.

Whittaker said, “I don’t know like what was harder when we got the news or the shock of what happened or the realization of what never will.”

Coutu said, “Her energy is definitely something that’s already missing.”

Ceppetelli was gearing up for her senior year with Salves’ softball team.

Mady and Lexi said they’ll always remember her smile and that she was “a ray of sunshine.”

Coutu said, “Just her positivity is something that I definitely want to incorporate in my life from her through her, her strength.”

“I just feel so blessed and so thankful that I met drew and she was in my life,” said Whittaker, “It’s one of those friendships you don’t see often, and it’s one of those friendships that I won’t see again but I know she always with us.”

After Ceppetelli passed away social media flooded with support for her friends, family, and the Salve Regina community.

Her roommates still grappling with the heartbreaking loss but remembering Ceppetelli’s positivity.

“She was encouraging and supportive, she was happy, she was always smiling on her worst days she was smiling, and I think that’s what I’m going to miss most about her,” said Whittaker.

Lexi and Mady hope Drew comes back to visit and shows them signs that she’s always watching over them.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in her memory.

A wake will be held Monday at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home in Rochester, NH.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 AM in St. Mary Church, Rochester NH.