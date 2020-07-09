Rocky Point Clean Up Catches Attention of Community

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – One man’s act of kindness and consideration, cleaning up one of Rhode Island’s gem’s after vandals destroyed it, does not go unnoticed by those in the community.

Chris Hancock was just 7 years-old when Rocky Point Amusement Park closed. The rides of course gone, but its a place he visits often saying, “I usually come by every night after work. I love to be by the water.”

For Chris, it’s a nostalgic spot to reflect and unwind.

“A couple weeks ago, I came by and I usually have a couple of spots that I go to and I went by the ruins and I looked in it and I usually do and it was just trashed,” he said. “There was a TV, and old bed, a toilet.”

As he headed back to his car, he noticed someone inside one of the old structures.

“I noticed right away he had a rack and boots on and all sorts of tools and I was stunned. I couldn’t believe it. I was so happy to see it….just someone who cares enough and took time out of his day to do that,” said Hancock.

James Tolento was in the thick of it all, cleaning up the mess left by vandals.

“You could tell he was doing it for the right reasons. He didn’t even want his pictures taken. He was a good dude,” stated Hancock.

He later posted pictures of Tolento’s good deed online, as a reminder to us all to do our share.

“It’s sad how much litter you notice in general. I’m a huge advocate for that. I just can’t deal with the litter but you see it all the time, bottles and everything…especially so close to the ocean and everything. It really just stinks when people don’t care about it,” he said.

If you head to Rocky Point Park you will also notice a new fishing pier. It officially opened at the beginning of July, overlooking beautiful Narragansett Bay.