Robin’s Nest Cam A Welcome Distraction for Many

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – With all the extra time at home, many people are taking on new projects or looking for diversions.

One Warwick man is sharing the beauty of nature in his backyard with the world to see.

Ross McLendon is finding peace in this chaotic time.

“This nest just popped up in a bush right outside one of our windows and I thought, “Hey, I know what I can do to share this experience with the community,” he said.

The robin’s nest a welcome distraction.

“I started the video camera, basically took over a half bath in our downstairs….pointed the camera at the nest and got the video feed of it going,” said McLendon.

For weeks, he streamed the feed daily on Facebook and YouTube.

“I would set it up from when I woke up – pop the microphone outside, turn on the camera, set up the stream and then I would just let it run throughout the day,” he said.

His four kids watching and waiting to see what will happen next.

“We have a 2, 4, 6, and an 8 and they love it. Our 2 year old, she will look over and say, “baby birdy” and she figured out that she’s supposed to say “how cute.”

The feed became popular with their elementary school.

“The next day basically all of the teachers from the school were sharing the stream link for the kids to get watch and share so ….our kids were thrilled because they were like all of our friends are watching our feed,” McLendon said.

The stream of the baby birds was educational for some and calming for others.

“I’ve learned a lot and I think the kids too just watching it…how the parents take care of them, things like that, how quickly they grow, the different stages of development.”

He continued, “A lot of us are stuck at home and sort of disrupted. It’s sort of a fun thing to get to see. A lot of people have also commented on just the sound outside, coming through with the feed and just enjoying that.”

Although Ross missed the baby bird’s first flight out of the nest – he later found two in the yard perched up on a bush with the parents still caring for them.

