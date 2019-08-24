RISP investigating wrong-way crash on the highway

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a wrong-way crash that happened on Route 10 south in Providence.

Just after 11:00 p.m. Friday, police received a call about a driver going north in the southbound lane near Union Avenue. Moments later, that driver was involved in a head-on crash with another motorist.

The drivers of both vehicles were take to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, police are still investigating the accident and they say no criminal charges are expected at this time.