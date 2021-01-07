CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »
CORONAVIRUS: LINKS & RESOURCES

RIIL focusing on getting winter sports season underway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

iStock Image

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Under normal circumstances, the high school winter sports season would be underway, but this year, it’s not happening just yet.

The R.I. Interscholastic League (RIIL) has allowed winter sports to begin practices, but when they can start playing games is still in question.

Executive Director of RIIL Mike Lunney is in his first year and says they usually are in the midst of long-term planning, but it has been more day-to-day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now our focus is completely on trying to get the winter season up and running,” Lunney said. “Most of our schools have started, and some have not, they’ll be starting next week but we still haven’t gotten clearance for games yet.”

Lunney continued to say that is is a day-to-day process with the R.I. Department of Health and the Gov. Gina Raimondo’s team, along with the principals and superintendents to make sure everything is put in place safety-wise to give the kids a good experience.

“The reason they haven’t given us a definitive date yet is they want to see what the post-holiday spike may or may not be,” Lunney said. “So I don’t think they really have that information yet but from a planning standpoint we need to know sooner rather than later.”

Lunney is hoping for more guidance and information from Raimondo when she holds her first coronavirus briefing of the year on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/30/2020: Dr. Alexandria Caple

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams