NEW YORK (PIX11) – Former New York Lieutenant Governor Richard Ravitch has died, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in a statement on Monday. He was 89.

His wife, Kathleen Doyle, told The New York Times he died in a hospital on Sunday. His cause of death was not disclosed.

Ravitch, a politician and businessman, served as lieutenant governor from 2009 to 2010 under Gov. David Paterson. He was also credited with turning around the MTA in the late 1970s.

“Dick Ravitch was a titan of New York’s civic world who left an indelible mark on our state, and he will be greatly missed. From steering the MTA through a critical time to serving as lieutenant governor, he was a steady, savvy, and brilliant leader and a public servant in the truest sense of the term. As governor, I greatly appreciated Dick’s wisdom and thoughtful advice, and I know all New Yorkers have benefited from his contributions. I join his wife Kathy, his loved ones, friends, and all New Yorkers who knew him in mourning his passing and remembering his tremendous achievements.” Gov. Kathy Hochul

