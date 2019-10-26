RI trooper’s service weapon stolen in Federal Hill car break

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Rhode Island Star trooper’s service weapon was stolen after his personal vehicle was broken into while off duty in Providence, the Target 12 Investigators have learned.

State Police Maj. Timothy Sanzi confirmed the weapon was stolen from the trooper’s vehicle at the corner of Pequot and Federal streets on Federal Hill Friday night.

“There is an ongoing internal and criminal investigation based upon an incident that happened between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.,” Sanzi said.

He declined to identify the trooper but confirmed that person is considered “probationary.” The trooper graduated from the most recent class that went through the state police academy within the last year.

Asked if the way the gun was stored broke any state police policies or procedures, Sanzi said that question is part of the internal investigation being conducted.

The trooper is still on the job, according to Sanzi.

Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements directed all questions to the state police.

The vehicle was locked at the time of the theft but was broken into, Sanzi said. A pair of handcuffs was also taken.

