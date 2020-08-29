RI State Police arrest four suspected drunk drivers in less than five hours

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island State Police say troopers arrested four suspected drunk drivers in a five hour span Friday night.

One of the arrests took place on Block Island, where State Police have been dispatched following an uptick in crashes, including two deadly accidents earlier this summer.

Police arrested Sam Kretschmer, 50, of New York, on Friday at 10 p.m. and charged him with Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor or Drugs. Kretschmer was stopped by police on Old Town Road in New Shoreham.

About 15 minutes later, police investigating a crash on Route 6 in Johnston charged David Miller, 65, of Stonington, Conn. with Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor or Drugs and Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test.

Then, around 11 p.m. Friday, police arrested 24-year-old Annique Harushimana of Woonsocket for allegedly driving drunk on Route 146 in Lincoln with two children in her car. Police say her blood alcohol content exceeded .27%, which is more than three times the legal limit of .08%. Harushimana now faces a charge of Driving Under Influence of Intoxicating Liquor or Drugs – Child Passenger Under the age of 13. Police say the children were released to their father and the Dept. of Children, Youth and Families is investigating.

Early Saturday morning, Angel Cruz, 30, of Providence, was stopped on I-95 in Providence and charged with Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor or Drugs and Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test.

All of the suspects were arraigned and released from custody.