RI receives $750K to help young victims of opioid, substance abuse

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The epidemic of opioid abuse is being felt in Rhode Island, and new help is being allocated to support children who are affected by it.

“When a parent suffers from addiction, children suffer too,” U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said Monday, announcing the grant at Family Service of Rhode Island’s Providence headquarters. “Too often, children become the silent victims of the opioid epidemic.”

Reed helped secure a $750,000 federal grant that will go to Family Service of Rhode Island and CODAC Behavioral Healthcare to serve children affected by substance abuse, whether it’s the addiction of a parent or a child themselves who has become addicted.

The initiative is called “Project Support Ocean State,” or “SOS.” As children face separation, loss and disruption in the opioid epidemic, supportive services from counseling to mentoring can help, the organizations’ leaders said.

In National Institute on Drug Abuse statistics cited by Family Service of Rhode Island, the state had 26.7 deaths per 100,000 people in 2016, which was more than twice the national rate.

The grant will support FSRI and CODAC for three years.