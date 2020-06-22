RI police search for truck after deadly crash claims life of Mass. father

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island State Police are looking for a vehicle of interest that might have played a role in a deadly crash in April.

According to Lt. Ernest McKenney, a black or dark colored pickup truck was spotted by witnesses operating erratically around the time the crash occurred on the afternoon of April 28 on I-95 northbound near Exit 4 in Richmond.

Police say a vehicle drove off the highway and rolled. The passenger, 51-year-old Lloyd Pike of Brockton, Mass., was critically injured. He died at the hospital on May 19. The driver was taken to the hospital but is recovering.

McKenney said the black pickup truck might have contributed to the wreck.

“We believe that possibly they were cut off,” McKenney said.

Lloyd Pike’s only child, Kayla, is hoping whoever was driving the black pickup comes forward. She believes it was a Toyota Tacoma with tinted windows that may have damage in the rear.

“Even if it was an accident, I just want them to know what they took from my family,” she said. “It’s one second that [took] a life. He had so much more time to live.”

Pike said her father and his co-worker were driving back to Massachusetts from an HVAC job in Rhode Island when the crash occurred. Police do not believe either was wearing a seat belt.

Initially, Kayla said hospital workers told her that Lloyd would be paralyzed from the waist down. He died from his injuries three weeks later.

“Each day without him is harder and harder,” Kayla said. She said her dad was her best friend, and she’ll remember his laugh, his love for Kevin Hart movies, country music, Hawaii and working on his yard.

Kayla said her father served as a caretaker for his 80-year-old mother and his brother with Down syndrome.

“He was just that type of person that could always brighten up a room,” she said. “You could be having a bad day and just seeing him could make you feel so much better.”

McKenney said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact State Police at the Hope Valley Barracks at 401-444-1068.