RI on track to finish budget year with $24M surplus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s budget picture has improved despite millions of dollars in overspending by some state agencies, according to a new report.

The report, issued Wednesday by state budget officer Tom Mullaney, said the state is on track to finish its 2018-19 fiscal year with a surplus of $24 million when it closes the books June 30. The projection is based on actual spending from July through March and incorporates newly updated forecasts for revenue and social services.

The outlook has improved markedly since last November, when Mullaney forecast the state was on course to run a deficit of $42 million. Revenue is now expected to come in $19 million above forecast and last fiscal year’s closing surplus was $21 million higher than projected, he said.

Overspending by state agencies continues to be a problem, but not as severe a problem as expected late last year. Mullaney said agencies are now on track to overspend their budgets by about $16 million, down from $51 million as of last fall.

As in past years, much of the red ink is in social services, including care for children in state care and Medicaid health benefits.

At the Department of Children, Youth and Families, spending in its child welfare program is running $21 million over budget. Mullaney said one reason is because an average of 52 children have been in high-end residential treatment programs this fiscal year, whereas only 40 were budgeted for.

The Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals expects to spend about $6 million more than budgeted on services for the disabled, and the the Department of Human Services projects a deficit of nearly $8 million based in large part on changes in cost allocation related to personnel working on the troubled Unified Health Infrastructure Project (UHIP) computer system, he said.

The report also said several state agencies, including the R.I. Emergency Management Agency and the National Guard, spent about $500,000 dealing with the National Grid gas outage on Aquidneck Island over the winter. But “the state is actively negotiating with National Grid for reimbursement of these expenses,” Mullaney wrote.

The new numbers come as the State House’s top Democrats — Gov. Gina Raimondo, House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio — begin behind-the-scenes negotiations over the details of the next state budget. Legislators have been holding hearings on Raimondo’s nearly $10-billion proposal since she introduced it in January.

Mullaney’s office published this list of all agencies projected to spend significantly more or less than authorized under the budget adopted by lawmakers:

