RI Hospital staff organize “Zero-K” to bring light & laughter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Rhode Island Hospital staff member plans a surprise for her fellow co-workers to bring some light and laughter during overwhelming times.

For the past 20 years, Pauline Imbruglia has worked at RI Hospital. She has energy some of us only dream of.

“I also work as a social worker by day and the hospital at night and I volunteer at several organizations at the medical reserve doing different missions for them. I do marathons as well,” said Imbruglia.

The past few months especially challenging for herself and co-workers.

“With Covid and the amount of patients coming in and the level of illness that they had I could see that myself included we were all feeling it and people were on edge and yet we continued to come in and do our jobs,” she stated.

The avid marathon runner deciding to plan a surprise.

She said, “I told them they were going to get a surprise and the t-shirts were the surprise but they had to do two activities to get it and me doing marathons they were kind of afraid of that thinking I would have them doing laps outside.”

She organized a “Zero K” for fellow nurses saying, “I played that a little bit, I told them if they had weight lifting gloves they should bring them the night of the event, and they should get themselves rested, hydrated and then I made them gift bags with the t-shirt.”

The two event activities including, not running a single mile and a group photo.

“Just to get peoples minds off Covid, off of everything that had happened over the last several months and just to make people smile and have a good time even for just a moment,” Imbruglia said.

Pauline got the idea from a friend. The official “Zero-K” running bibs were from a similar event in Texas benefiting Meals on Wheels. A donation made to them on the team’s behalf.