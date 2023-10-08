PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In the wake of the Hamas attack in Israel, the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island hopes to bring the community together.

On Monday, October 9th, the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island, and their national partners will be holding a special prayer vigil.

In addition to the vigil, fundraising efforts will be made to help rebuild damaged infrastructure and address the traumatized by the attack.

The vigil will be held at the Jewish Community Center located at 401 Elmgrove Avenue, Providence. It starts at 5:30 pm.