RI has received $540 million in stimulus checks so far

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) – Rhode Island has received just over $540 million in economic impact payments, or stimulus checks, according to data provided Friday by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Rhode Island had received just over 319,000 payments as of April 17, the IRS said.

Massachusetts had received more than 1.7 million payments totally more than $2.9 billion.

The federal agency said Friday that 88 million individuals have received nearly $158 billion in the first three weeks of the program. The checks were authorized as part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that Congress passed last month.

“The IRS, Treasury and partner agencies are working nonstop to get these payments out in record time to Americans who need them,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. “Tens of millions of people across the country are receiving these payments, and millions more are on the way.”

Rettig encouraged people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, FAQs and updates on the payments.

The IRS said more than 150 million payments will be sent out in total.

The payments are automatic for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years.