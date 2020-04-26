12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

RI has received $540 million in stimulus checks so far

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) – Rhode Island has received just over $540 million in economic impact payments, or stimulus checks, according to data provided Friday by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Rhode Island had received just over 319,000 payments as of April 17, the IRS said.

Massachusetts had received more than 1.7 million payments totally more than $2.9 billion.

The federal agency said Friday that 88 million individuals have received nearly $158 billion in the first three weeks of the program. The checks were authorized as part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that Congress passed last month.

“The IRS, Treasury and partner agencies are working nonstop to get these payments out in record time to Americans who need them,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. “Tens of millions of people across the country are receiving these payments, and millions more are on the way.”

Rettig encouraged people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, FAQs and updates on the payments.

The IRS said more than 150 million payments will be sent out in total.

The payments are automatic for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com