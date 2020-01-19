RI Foundation to invest $1 million in health initiatives

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Following the release of a 10-year plan aimed at improving health care in the state, the Rhode Island Foundation announced Sunday it will be committing $1 million to health-related initiatives.

The pledge comes as the foundation’s Long Term Health Planning Committee released its final report and recommendations. The committee was convened by the foundation in 2018 and is made up of various experts from the health care sector.

Among the goals set by the group: eliminate disparities in health based on socioeconomic factors, provide everyone with access to high-quality, affordable health care, and maximize health while reducing waste.

Jane Hayward, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Health Center Association, co-chaired the committee.

“Across health outcomes we see significant disparities by race, ethnicity, gender and income,” Hayward said in a statement. “The committee quickly agreed that it is improving the health of Rhode Islanders overall, not only fixing the health care system, that we must focus on to make lasting change.”

The foundation plans to invest in initiatives aligned with the priorities identified by the committee, including areas like food security, transportation and housing, behavioral health care, and initiatives that cut waste while improving affordability.

Rhode Island Foundation CEO Neil Steinberg said good health isn’t just about health care.

“It’s about living in a safe place, having access to nutritious food, being supported by a caring community and knowing that quality, affordable physical and behavioral health care is readily available,” Steinberg said in a statement. “We are hopeful that the foundation’s investment of $1 million in support of this work will inspire others to align their health and health care-related investments similarly.”