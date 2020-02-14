RI electricity bills could decrease 15% this summer

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Get ready for cheaper electricity bills in Rhode Island.

The average Rhode Island household could pay about $18 less for electricity each month if state regulators approve a proposed rate decrease for the six-month period beginning April 1. That’s roughly 15% less than the average bill right now.

The R.I. Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday is slated to vote on National Grid’s so-called standard offer, which is the rate for electricity offered to residential customers. If approved, the average residential customer would pay about $100 per month, down from $118 per month now. It’s also about $9 less than last summer.

Lower electricity rates are typical during summer months when generating electricity becomes less expensive. Rate changes become more controversial ahead of the six-month winter period when electricity rates typically spike.

New England electricity rates are high relative to other regions across the country. The U.S. Energy Information Administration in June reported Rhode Island residential electricity on average cost consumers nearly double the nationwide average.

This summer’s standard price would total about 7.5 to 8 cents per kilowatt hour, representing a decrease from the 9.2 cents per kilowatt hour last summer. Customers’ final bills could fluctuate slightly depending on separate considerations at the PUC, including a renewable energy program fee and administrative costs.

Here are the new proposed rates for residential, commercial and customers

Residential : 7.5 to 8 cents per kilowatt hour (previously 10.96 cents)

: 7.5 to 8 cents per kilowatt hour (previously 10.96 cents) Commercial : 7 cents per kilowatt hour (previously 10.2 cents)

: 7 cents per kilowatt hour (previously 10.2 cents) Industrial: 5.9 cents per kilowatt hour for April (versus 9.8 cents for March)

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter