RI company’s ‘Project Hand Up’ donation helps to feed 200+ families

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Rhode Island based business typically used to help people get into their homes, is now reaching out and helping those in need put food on the table.

The challenges of a pandemic inspiring so many of us to help our neighbors.

Province Mortgage Marketing Dir. Don Wilson says,”It’s one of those things you that you just never plan for and of course priority was to get everyone home and safe.”

He continued, “We try to get very involved in the people who live in it and that’s always been part of our mission and Project Hand Up has been the perfect way to get some food out there.”

East Providence based Province Mortgage Associates reached out to the food assistance organization.

“They try to get food into the hands of people still receiving paychecks or maybe not receiving them right now at a tremendous discount. She will even work out deals if they can’t afford the small fee that they ask for,” said Wilson.

Families can get bags of groceries for just a few dollars.

“Because of the dedicated people over at Project Hand Up and all they do. They made it easy because they are the ones pulling it off everyday,” stated Wilson.

The company’s CEO Dave Currie and his team donating money to the cause, feeding 25 families a week for the last 2 months.

“I believe last week was 200 families was our estimate that we were able to get them some food during this time,” explained Wilson.

He credited the timely release of their new app during the pandemic to helping the company thrive.

According to Wilson, May was the biggest month in the company’s 15 year existence and June looking even better.