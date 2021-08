(WPRI) – The New England Revolution is on pace for a historic season, likely to break MLS and franchise scoring records. The Revs currently sit atop the MLS standings, averaging two goals a game.

Statistics are nice, but this team is chasing a championship especially after falling in the conference semifinals in the MLS Cup Playoffs a season ago.

Veteran midfielder Tommy McNamara joined the Sports Wrap to talk about this team and the success they have had so far this season.