Reviewing the tape: Poor close-outs cost URI on final possession vs. VCU

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON (WPRI) – It’s a very small part of the game of basketball and not something that ever appears in the box score. On Wednesday night against VCU, URI failed to consistently close out hard on shooters and remain in the play. There were times the Rams contested shots, turned and boxed out their opponent. But as 12Sports Anchor Morey Hershgordon tells us, there were plenty of times in which URI did not and the mistakes made earlier in the game came back to bite Rhody on the game’s final possession.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/28/2020: Eli Sherman & Dr. Pablo Rodriguez

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams