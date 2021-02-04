Reviewing the tape: Poor close-outs cost URI on final possession vs. VCU

KINGSTON (WPRI) – It’s a very small part of the game of basketball and not something that ever appears in the box score. On Wednesday night against VCU, URI failed to consistently close out hard on shooters and remain in the play. There were times the Rams contested shots, turned and boxed out their opponent. But as 12Sports Anchor Morey Hershgordon tells us, there were plenty of times in which URI did not and the mistakes made earlier in the game came back to bite Rhody on the game’s final possession.