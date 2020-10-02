Retirees who opted out of settlement stiffed in September

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Dozens of Providence retirees and pensioners’ widows who sued the city over the 2013 pension settlement did not receive their monthly checks last month, which was supposed to be the first time several of them got a bump in pay they won after a June court decision.

The city has not verified how many people did not receive their Sept. 30 pension checks, but retired police officer John Simoneau said the problem involves all of the retirees who opted out of the settlement.

Others who asked not to be identified said they know of at least “dozens” who were stiffed.

Simoneau said he is one of more than 30 whose monthly pension payment was supposed to increase starting in September.

“This is outrageous,” Simoneau said. “I get they don’t want to give me the increase, but can we at least have the regular check? We have bills to pay.”

Simoneau’s regular monthly payment is $6,128, according to a list provided by the city.

In response to an email from Target 12, city spokesperson Emily Crowell said she would look into the issue but has yet to elaborate.

More than 60 retirees sued the city in November 2013 instead of accepting the agreement that changed how city pensions were calculated, freezing cost-of-living-adjustments (COLAs) at 3 percent for 10 years, eliminated 5 and 6 percent COLAs and moved retirees over 65 to Medicare.

The settlement was aimed at quelling what was called a category 5 “fiscal hurricane” by then-Mayor Angel Taveras, who estimated the settlement would would reduce the unfunded pension liability by $170 million.

The lawsuit was dismissed by Superior Court Judge Sarah Taft-Carter in a February 2017 decision that was then overturned in June by the R.I. Supreme Court.

Simoneau, who retired 25 years ago, said the pensioners’ attorneys met with the city after the high court decision and carved out a partial judgment that gave 38 retirees back-COLA payments that were supposed to kick in starting with the September check.

“I think this is retribution for us taking this to court while thousands of others settled,” Simoneau said. “If Elorza’s check was stopped for whatever reason, it would be fixed right away.. You can bet on that.”

Current Providence Firefighters’ Union President Tom Johnson said he could not comment on the opt-out case, but added that the check issue is troubling.

“The holding of a disabled firefighter or police officer with years of honorable service and widows’ retirement monies is reprehensible,” Johnson said.

This story is developing and will be updated throughout the day as more details are released.

