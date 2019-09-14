Reopening; Pawtucket’s Slater Park Carousel hosts ribbon cutting, noon Saturday

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — After months of extensive restoration and repairs, the Looff Carousel at Slater Park is reopening with ribbon-cutting, noon on Saturday.

With the on-going threat for mosquito-borne illness, like EEE, the ribbon-cutting was moved from Friday evening to noon Saturday.

CAROUSEL RIBBON CUTTING AND FALL FESTIVAL SCHEDULE CHANGES In light of the latest EEE concerns, the City and Pawtucket… Posted by Pawtucket Parks & Recreation on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Eyewitness News first reported in early August, the project was running a few weeks behind schedule, because of the Rhode Island Historical Society.

“They have to review, advise and approve every piece of the scope of work,” Pawtucket’s Project Leader Joe Morais explained.

“Without their permission, we can’t move forward. This project would have been done sooner, but because we didn’t have approval at that time, we had to push it back a couple of months.”

The park’s iconic 124-year-old carousel has been closed for repairs since March.

Morais said the original plan just included replacing the roof. After the city received the additional funding, he said additional repairs – from cosmetic to structural – were scheduled.

