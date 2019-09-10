Remembering local victims of 9/11

(WPRI) — Tuesday marks 18 years since one of the country’s darkest days.

Thousands of people were killed in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 – including several from Southern New England.

Victims with ties to Southern New England include:

David Angell , a Barrington native, and his wife Lynn were passengers on American Airlines Flight 11 en route to California.

Carol Bouchard of Warwick was an emergency room secretary at Kent Hospital. She traveling on Flight 11 to Las Vegas with her friend, Renee Newell.

Mark Charette was born and raised in Warwick, Rhode Island. He worked as an insurance broker at Marsh & McLennan in New Jersey. He was at a meeting at Marsh's offices in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Peter Gay, 54, a native of Taunton, was on one of his weekly commutes to California as the vice president of Raytheon.

Lynn Goodchild, of Attleboro, was aboard Flight 175 with Shawn Nassaney for a getaway trip to Hawaii.

Rev. Francis E Grogan, 76, was the superior of the Holy Cross residence in North Dartmouth when he was killed in the crash of United Flight 175.

James Hayden, 47, of Westford and native of Pawtucket, RI was on United Flight 175.

Amy Jarret, 28, of North Smithfield, was a flight attendant on United Airlines Flight 175.

Kathryn Laborie, 44, of Providence was a flight attendant on United Airlines Flight 175.

Shawn Nassaney, 25, of Pawtucket, was aboard Flight 175 with Lynn Goodchild for a getaway trip to Hawaii.

Renee Newell was traveling to Las Vegas with Carol Bouchard on Flight 11.

Jessica Sachs, 23, of Billerica, Mass. and native of RI was on Flight 11.

, 23, of Billerica, Mass. and native of RI was on Flight 11. Dianne Snyder of Westport, Mass, was a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11.