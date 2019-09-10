Remembering local victims of 9/11

(WPRI) — Tuesday marks 18 years since one of the country’s darkest days.
Thousands of people were killed in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 – including several from Southern New England.
Victims with ties to Southern New England include:
- David Angell, a Barrington native, and his wife Lynn were passengers on American Airlines Flight 11 en route to California.
- Carol Bouchard of Warwick was an emergency room secretary at Kent Hospital. She traveling on Flight 11 to Las Vegas with her friend, Renee Newell.
- Mark Charette was born and raised in Warwick, Rhode Island. He worked as an insurance broker at Marsh & McLennan in New Jersey. He was at a meeting at Marsh’s offices in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
- Peter Gay, 54, a native of Taunton, was on one of his weekly commutes to California as the vice president of Raytheon.
- Lynn Goodchild, of Attleboro, was aboard Flight 175 with Shawn Nassaney for a getaway trip to Hawaii.
- Rev. Francis E Grogan, 76, was the superior of the Holy Cross residence in North Dartmouth when he was killed in the crash of United Flight 175.
- James Hayden, 47, of Westford and native of Pawtucket, RI was on United Flight 175.
- Amy Jarret, 28, of North Smithfield, was a flight attendant on United Airlines Flight 175.
- Kathryn Laborie, 44, of Providence was a flight attendant on United Airlines Flight 175.
- Shawn Nassaney, 25, of Pawtucket, was aboard Flight 175 with Lynn Goodchild for a getaway trip to Hawaii.
- Renee Newell was traveling to Las Vegas with Carol Bouchard on Flight 11.
- Jessica Sachs, 23, of Billerica, Mass. and native of RI was on Flight 11.
- Dianne Snyder of Westport, Mass, was a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 11.