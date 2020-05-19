1  of  2
Reed seeks to extend $600-per-week unemployment boost through end of 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With individuals in Rhode Island and nationwide facing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed is pushing to continue offering additional help through the end of the year.

Reed is introducing a new bill which he says would improve upon the CARES Act and provide out-of-work Americans with an extra $600 per week in unemployment benefits beyond July 31, which is when the added payments are scheduled to stop.

Noting that more than 30 million Americans have lost their jobs in the last two months, Reed said his new bill, called “The Strengthening UI for Coronavirus Impacted Workers and Students Act,” would also extend federal compensation for those who have exhausted their benefits.

“The economic pain and uncertainty people are feeling is real,” he said. “Bills are piling up and coronavirus has taken people’s steady paychecks.”

He believes Congress and the federal government should do more to stabilize the economy as the pandemic continues.

“Refusing to extend unemployment insurance in the midst of an ongoing pandemic could make a desperate situation worse for individuals and harm the economy,” Reed added. “Being jobless in these uncertain times and relying on unemployment is stressful enough.”

Reed said unemployment insurance is a direct form of economic stimulus for states because the money that job seekers receive gets spent and put right back into the economy.

His bill would make the following changes to the CARES Act:

  • Extending benefits through December 31, 2020
  • Making the FPUC retroactively available as far back as the coronavirus pandemic disaster declaration date
  • Codifying into law current U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) guidance to provide a full $600 per week federal payout to individuals whose employers have enrolled in work sharing UI programs
  • Exempting UI benefits from income for all means-tested programs, such as federal Section 8 housing and nutrition assistance programs like SNAP
  • Creating a $300 federal benefit for recent college graduates and students
  • Extending 100% federal financing of UI Extended Benefits

Rhode Island is also one of 27 states currently offering work-sharing programs, also referred to as short-time compensation (STC).

